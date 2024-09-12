Subscribe
Search

New CO2 Liquefaction Method will be “Game Changer”

September 12, 2024

Source: NYK
Source: NYK

JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corporation, NYK and NYK affiliate Knutsen NYK Carbon Carriers (KNCC) have demonstrated a new CO2 liquefaction method that the partners say is a breakthrough for the carbon capture and storage (CCS) industry.

The three companies have devised the CO2 liquefaction process based on the isenthalpic expansion cooling and liquefaction process which takes advantage of the temperature drop caused by depressurizing the captured CO2 to form a liquefied CO2 suitable for marine transport.

In principle, the liquefaction efficiency of the process is equal to or higher than that of conventional liquefaction conditions and methods, and energy reductions of up to 20% are expected, say the partners. In addition, the equipment required is simpler and more compact than conventional liquefaction methods, and modularization and floating systems can also be considered, which is expected to contribute to reducing the cost and site area of CO2 liquefaction facilities in the CCS and CCUS value chain.

The demonstration was conducted at KNCC's demonstration facility in Norway. Through the experiment, CO2, which replicated the conditions under which it was gathered and transported by pipeline, was successfully liquefied and transferred to KNCC’s proprietary LCO2-EP Cargo Tank designed to transport LCO2 at ambient temperatures and elevated pressures (0 to 10 degC / 34 to 45 barG).

The companies have concluded that the technology devised in this Process has achieved a technology readiness level (TRL) of 6.

Oliver Hagen-Smith, CEO, KNCC, said: “The developed liquefaction method will be a game changer for the CCS industry as it enables seamless liquefaction of CO2 in the export process. Minimizing OPEX and the area required for liquefaction, but also in specific cases removing the need for onshore storage, is crucial in the development of CCS value chains. The developed liquefaction process along with the LCO2-EP Cargo Tanks again proves that KNCC and its partners provide optimized economical, flexible and optionality in solutions to the industry.”

Technology Marine Equipment CO2 LCO2 Carriers

Related Logistics News

Source: PortXL

Ten Start-Ups Jump into Decarbonization Innovation
© AU USAnakul+ / Adobe Stock

Russia's Seaborne Diesel Exports Fall to One-year Low
(Photo: Port of Oakland)

Plugging In: Port of Oakland Reports Shore Power Uptick
The Port of Hueneme and STAX Engineering recently partnered to deploy the cutting-edge emissions capture and control system. (Photo: STAX Engineering)

Exhaust-sucking Barge to Capture Ship Emissions in the...
Source: BIMCO

US Maize Exports Rebound
Artists impression of Rijeka Gateway (Image: APM Terminals)

Rijeka Gateway to Roll Out 5G Stand Alone Connectivity

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

US LNG Export Dominance Tested as Europe's Demand Wilts

US LNG Export Dominance Tested as Europe's Demand Wilts
Fernstrum

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

New CO2 Liquefaction Method will be “Game Changer”

New CO2 Liquefaction Method will be “Game Changer”

US LNG Exporters Expected to Escape Brunt of Hurricane Francine

US LNG Exporters Expected to Escape Brunt of Hurricane Francine

Trump's Tariff Increase Would Dramatically Raise Shipping Costs, Experts Say

Trump's Tariff Increase Would Dramatically Raise Shipping Costs, Experts Say

USACE Opens Channel for Commercial Navigation at Monongahela River Locks and Dam 3

USACE Opens Channel for Commercial Navigation at Monongahela River Locks and Dam 3

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

7 previous strikes by Boeing's US factory employees
United States FAA head to testify before Senate panel on Boeing oversight
TC Energy's Coastal GasLink pipeline fined again for ecological non-compliance