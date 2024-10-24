Subscribe
"K" Line puts Inmarsat NexusWave to the Test

October 24, 2024

(Left) Ben Palmer, President, Inmarsat Maritime, and Yukikazu Myochin, President & CEO, “K” LINE. Image courtesy Inmarsat
Later this month Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) will conduct a trial of Inmarsat Maritime's new bonded network service NexusWave on “K” LINE's fleet. 

“In recent years, there has been an increase in data transmission to enhance safety and quality. As such, we require connectivity services that are fast, reliable and global. Furthermore, high-speed internet connectivity will greatly contribute to reforms to onboard workstyles and automated ship navigation," said Akihiro Fujimaru, Managing Executive Officer of “K” LINE. "Maintaining connections with family and friends is quite crucial for preserving the well-being of our crew. NexusWave promises to fulfil these needs well into the future, especially with the anticipated service launch of the high-capacity ViaSat-3 Ka-band satellites. This technology will also bolster our digitalisation initiatives moving forward," 

NexusWave from Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, is designed to seamlessly integrates multiple high-speed networks in real time to enable high-speed, always-on ship-to-shore communications, thereby enhancing digitalization of ship operation and environmental response, as well as the welfare of seafarers.

Launched in May 2024, NexusWave is a bonded multi-dimensional network, designed to offer high-speed connectivity, unlimited data, global coverage, and ‘secure by design’ infrastructure for office-like and home-like experiences. The service integrates Global Xpress (GX) Ka-band, low-Earth orbit (LEO) services, and as-available coastal LTE service – enhanced by an L-band layer for resiliency, to deliver fast, always-on connectivity. NexusWave also features enterprise grade firewall security.

Watch Maritime Reporter TV's recent interview with Ben Palmber, President Inmarsat Maritime, @ SMM 2024 in Hamburg:



Technology Satellite Communication

