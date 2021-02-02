'K' Line Joins Data Sharing Platform

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” Line) and Ship Data Center Co., Ltd. (ShipDC) have agreed to share operation data of all “K” Line fleet equipped with Kawasaki Integrated Maritime Solutions through IoS Open Platform (IoS-OP), the ship IoT data sharing platform promoted by ShipDC.

“K” LINE had so far stored operation data collected from several vessels equipped with Kawasaki Integrated Maritime Solutions to IoS-OP, and has now agreed to expand the sharing for all its owned fleet of about 140 vessels.

Though the development of information and communication technology has made it possible to collect large and various data from ships in operation, approaches for data collection and analysis are still fragmented. For encouraging big data use in the maritime industry, ShipDC is working for the common platform for ship-related data.

According to the companies, this data sharing significantly increases the amount of ship operation data transferred in IoS-OP, and enables IoS-OP members to fully utilize the shared big data to enhance their corporate value, which includes the pursuit of ship safety and economic efficiency, environmental initiatives, and the creation of maritime innovations to strengthen their competitiveness.

Taking this occasion of expanding the data sharing, “K” Line decided to upgrade its IoS-OP Consortium membership status to the highest rank of “Platinum” to extend its involvement.

“K” LINE and ShipDC say they aim for safety of ships, contribution to the environment, and economic rationality through the data utilization as well as further acceleration of the collection, distribution, and utilization of data in the maritime industry with IoS-OP at the core.