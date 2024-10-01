Subscribe
Search

Liebherr’s Third STS Container Crane Makes Its Way to North American Port

October 1, 2024

PSA Penn Terminals received their third Liebherr STS container crane (Credit: Liebherr)
PSA Penn Terminals received their third Liebherr STS container crane (Credit: Liebherr)
The new Liebherr STS crane on the quayside at PSA Penn Terminals (Credit: Liebherr)
The new Liebherr STS crane on the quayside at PSA Penn Terminals (Credit: Liebherr)

Crane specialist Liebherr has delivered its third ship to shore (STS) container crane to PSA Penn Terminals in Philadelphia.

PSA Penn Terminals received its third Liebherr STS crane in September 2024, complementing the two commissioned in 2018.

The new STS crane features a 157 ft (48 m) outreach, a 60 ft (18.288 m) span, and a 50 ft (15 m) back reach, with a lift height of 115 ft (35 m) over rail and a safe working load (SWL) of 66 tonnes.

The STS crane is designed to significantly boost operational efficiency and capacity at the terminal, strengthening the ongoing collaboration between Liebherr and PSA

“This new Liebherr STS crane once again demonstrates our lasting commitment to being one of the best equipped, privately owned container terminals on the U.S. East Coast. These facilities, combined with our dedicated and experienced work force, allow us to provide top-of-the-line efficient and reliable services to our customers,” said John Brennan, President, and CEO of PSA Penn Terminals.

“This delivery highlights Liebherr Container Cranes position as a trusted partner for US container ports. Manufactured in Ireland and supported by our experienced US-based team, our cranes provide secure, dependable, and high-efficiency solutions for ports across the country,” added Winston Ziegler, Head of Sales, Maritime Cranes, Liebherr USA.

Ports Marine Equipment Coastal/Inland Container Cranes Maritime

Related Logistics News

Dredging vessel J.F.J. De Nul started dredging and reclamation works in Port Hedland, following strict environmental requirements. (Photo: Jan De Nul)

Dredging Commences at Australia's Port Hedland
© 3plusx / Adobe Stock

RWE Gets Long-Term Lease to Set Up O&M Base for Polish...
(Photo: Wallenius Wilhelmsen)

Wallenius Wilhelmsen's Brunswick Facility Welcomes NACUP
(Credit; EIB)

Ireland and EIB to Jointly Assess Irish Offshore Wind...
(File photo: Freeport LNG)

US Gulf Coast Energy Facilities Brace for Storm Francine
(Photo: Port of Los Angeles)

Port of Los Angeles Greenlights $52 Million Rail Expansion

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum News

Video

Building the World's Strongest Land-based Crane

Building the World's Strongest Land-based Crane

Logistics News

Great Lakes Bags $342.3 Million in New Dredging Contracts

Great Lakes Bags $342.3 Million in New Dredging Contracts

European Automakers to Feel Biggest Impact from US Dockworkers Strike

European Automakers to Feel Biggest Impact from US Dockworkers Strike

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

ILA 'Scaremongering' with Hyperbolic Box Rate Claims -Xeneta

ILA 'Scaremongering' with Hyperbolic Box Rate Claims -Xeneta

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Striking Boeing union presses CEO to 'truly engage' after employees' health coverage cut
Indexes end down as Iran launches missiles at Israel; defense shares rise
Venture Global receives approval to move forward with commercializing Louisiana Calcasieu Liquefied Natural Gas plant