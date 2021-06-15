28883 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

June 15, 2021

Liebherr LHM 800 Takes Veemnatie to New Heights

A Liebherr LHM 800 mobile harbour crane will take new dry bulk terminal in the Port of Antwerp to the next level (Photo: Liebherr)

A Liebherr LHM 800 mobile harbour crane will take new dry bulk terminal in the Port of Antwerp to the next level (Photo: Liebherr)

Veemnatie NV is launching a new dry bulk terminal in the Port of Antwerp. Veemnatie NV, a joint venture between 5de Havendok NV and Steinweg Belgium, has converted its terminal in the Port of Antwerp into a new dry bulk terminal. The current capacity is 300,000 MT and this will be expanded in the future. The long-term partnerships ensure new dry bulk cargo for the Port of Antwerp, which is the second largest in the heart of Europe.

Liebherr is supplying the largest crane from its portfolio of mobile harbor cranes to the new terminal. The LHM 800 is the first Liebherr mobile harbour crane of this size in Benelux - a hard-to-miss landmark in the Port of Antwerp. With its 64-metre boom, it offers maximum reach for all upcoming bulk operations. This investment will significantly improve the handling capacity for Veemnatie, making them even more flexible towards their customers. To date, an existing LHM 500 has performed excellently over many years and has broken all records, especially in recent months.

The crane was shipped from Rostock, Germany to Antwerp aboard the heavy-load carrier Meri. It was transported fully assembled and, after a 3-day sea voyage, the crane was driven off the ship without further ado. A Liebherr LTM 1300-6.2 Mobile Crane assisted with the installation of the remaining counterweights.ing industry-leading solutions to its customers.

Related News

Intellian’s new R&D Center (front right) is built adjacent to the existing Innovation Center, expanding the available space by nearly 80% and boosting both development and production capacity. Photo courtesy Intellian

Intellian Opens R&D Center in South Korea

 Visakhapatnam port is a second largest port by cargo handled in India. (Image Credit: AdobeStock / © SNEHIT)

India's Ports on Alert for 'Underwater' Attacks

 Dirk Lehmann (left) and Godehard Gauf (right). © Becker Marine Systems

Tech File: COBRA Battery System Receives Class Certification

 David Ince, Event Director, Reed Exhibitions

EDITORIAL: See You Online @ Oi Connect!

Maritime Leaders Calls for Collaborative Spirit

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Deckhands

● Kitsap Transit ● Bremerton, Washington, United States

FIELD SERVICE TECHNICIAN

● AL SHARJAH, SHARJAH, UAE

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Ferry Crew Member I

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Hatteras, NC, US

Ferry Captain

● Placida, FL, USA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int