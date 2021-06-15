Liebherr LHM 800 Takes Veemnatie to New Heights

Veemnatie NV is launching a new dry bulk terminal in the Port of Antwerp. Veemnatie NV, a joint venture between 5de Havendok NV and Steinweg Belgium, has converted its terminal in the Port of Antwerp into a new dry bulk terminal. The current capacity is 300,000 MT and this will be expanded in the future. The long-term partnerships ensure new dry bulk cargo for the Port of Antwerp, which is the second largest in the heart of Europe.

Liebherr is supplying the largest crane from its portfolio of mobile harbor cranes to the new terminal. The LHM 800 is the first Liebherr mobile harbour crane of this size in Benelux - a hard-to-miss landmark in the Port of Antwerp. With its 64-metre boom, it offers maximum reach for all upcoming bulk operations. This investment will significantly improve the handling capacity for Veemnatie, making them even more flexible towards their customers. To date, an existing LHM 500 has performed excellently over many years and has broken all records, especially in recent months.

The crane was shipped from Rostock, Germany to Antwerp aboard the heavy-load carrier Meri. It was transported fully assembled and, after a 3-day sea voyage, the crane was driven off the ship without further ado. A Liebherr LTM 1300-6.2 Mobile Crane assisted with the installation of the remaining counterweights.ing industry-leading solutions to its customers.