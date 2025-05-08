Liebherr Marks 25 years of RTGs with Enhanced Product Range

Liebherr Container Cranes is pleased to introduce the next step in its RTG evolution with its enhanced RTG portfolio, marking 25 years of innovation. Designed to meet the ever-changing demands of terminal operations, the next generation of Liebherr RTGs delivers optimized efficiency, reduced emissions, and superior performance.

The five base models in the range are:

RTG-CB (Electric, Conductor Bar) – A fully electric RTG with a continuous power supply, requiring fixed conductor bar infrastructure.

ERTG-CRD (Electric, Cable Reeling Drum) – A fully electric RTG with a flexible power feed, utilizing a reeling drum for cable management.

RTG-HC (Hybrid, Capacitor) – A hybrid RTG utilizing super-capacitors for energy recovery in combination with a smaller diesel generator. Offers the lowest capex investment and fastest pay-back period for a hybrid system.

RTG-HB (Hybrid, Battery) – A diesel-electric hybrid RTG utilizing battery energy storage, designed for optimal fuel saving and emissions reductions.

RTG-VSG (Variable Speed Genset) – A fuel-efficient diesel RTG with optimized performance, reducing fuel consumption compared to standard diesel RTGs.

With a choice of electric and hybrid models, along with a variable speed generator option, sustainability and flexibility are the key drivers in the range. According to MD-Engineering at Liebherr ContainerCranes, Charlie McCarthy, the range allows customers to advance their environmental ambitions and plan for a net zero future.

Together, these options offer terminal operators a sustainable path to improved operational performance.