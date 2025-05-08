Subscribe
Liebherr Marks 25 years of RTGs with Enhanced Product Range

May 8, 2025

ERTG-CRD - Cable reeling drum electric rubber tyre gantry crane. Credit: Liebherr
ERTG-CRD - Cable reeling drum electric rubber tyre gantry crane. Credit: Liebherr

Liebherr Container Cranes is pleased to introduce the next step in its RTG evolution with its enhanced RTG portfolio, marking 25 years of innovation. Designed to meet the ever-changing demands of terminal operations, the next generation of Liebherr RTGs delivers optimized efficiency, reduced emissions, and superior performance.

The five base models in the range are:

  • RTG-CB (Electric, Conductor Bar) – A fully electric RTG with a continuous power supply, requiring fixed conductor bar infrastructure.
  • ERTG-CRD (Electric, Cable Reeling Drum) – A fully electric RTG with a flexible power feed, utilizing a reeling drum for cable management.
  • RTG-HC (Hybrid, Capacitor) – A hybrid RTG utilizing super-capacitors for energy recovery in combination with a smaller diesel generator. Offers the lowest capex investment and fastest pay-back period for a hybrid system.
  • RTG-HB (Hybrid, Battery) – A diesel-electric hybrid RTG utilizing battery energy storage, designed for optimal fuel saving and emissions reductions.
  • RTG-VSG (Variable Speed Genset) – A fuel-efficient diesel RTG with optimized performance, reducing fuel consumption compared to standard diesel RTGs.

With a choice of electric and hybrid models, along with a variable speed generator option, sustainability and flexibility are the key drivers in the range. According to MD-Engineering at Liebherr ContainerCranes, Charlie McCarthy, the range allows customers to advance their environmental ambitions and plan for a net zero future.

Together, these options offer terminal operators a sustainable path to improved operational performance.

