Thursday, September 16, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

September 15, 2021

Libya's Hariga Port to Return to Normal Operations

© Haris Andronos / Adobe Stock

Libya's Hariga oil terminal will immediately return to normal operations, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) media office said on Wednesday, and the port manager said protesters were withdrawing.

Exports at Hariga had been blocked by a group that said it was protesting for jobs.

A senior NOC official said the blockade of Hariga had been lifted and the port had received instructions to resume operations. The port manager said a tanker was waiting to enter.

Ras Lanuf and Es Sider terminals have also been blockaded since last week by people who said they were protesting to demand jobs and changes in the NOC leadership.

Libyan oil output this year had topped 1.3 million barrels per day.

Last year, eastern-based forces in the civil war blockaded almost all exports for months, ending with negotiations that came in the context of a wider push towards peace.


(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami, Ayman al-Warfali and Angus McDowall; editing by David Evans, Chris Reese and Cynthia Osterman)

