Liberian Registry Introduces Online Services for Seafarers

The Liberian Registry has unveiled two new online platforms that aim to give seafarers easier access to apply for documents and credentials, and for taking Liberian license and upgrade examinations.

The first platform is designed to allow seafarers to directly apply online for their seafarer documents necessary for sailing aboard Liberian flagged vessels at https://seafarers.liscr.com/.

Further, the Liberian Registry completely overhauled and modernized its license examination and upgrading process by creating an entirely new learning management system for eligible seafarers to be able to take their license examinations online. This platform, https://seafarerexam.liscr.com/ allows the eligible seafarer, working through approved Training Centers, to be able to take these examinations globally 24/7.

Chief Operating Officer of the Liberian Ship and International Corporate Registry (LISCR), Alfonso Castillero, said, “These new platforms are a key part of Liberia’s continued implementation of technology. This time of COVID-19 and the continued restriction of travel has continued to necessitate the industry to continue to think outside the box and adapt to allow for technology to be used whenever possible. These platforms now mean that seafarers that may not have been able to travel to take exams in person can now do so online from their homes. Seafarers that may not have been able to get their documents renewed or applied for, now can do so safely from their home. This is all about making the seafarers life more convenient, and removing any barriers they may have from getting on their ships. This has never been more important than during this ongoing crew change crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.”