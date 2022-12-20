Subscribe
Lennerstedt Named CEO at Humphree

December 20, 2022

Helena Lennerstedt was appointed CEO of Humphree. Image courtesy Volvo Penta
Helena Lennerstedt was appointed CEO of Humphree. Image courtesy Volvo Penta

Helena Lennerstedt was appointed CEO of Humphree. She has a background in several leading positions in different companies in the Swedish industry, and for the last seven years whe has been Vice President Purchasing at Volvo Penta. She has a Master’s in engineering from Linköping University and has studied International Business.

Lennerstedt succeeds Hannes Norrgren who has taken up the role of Senior Vice President for Business Unit Industrial at Volvo Penta. Lennerstedt will take up the new position in January 2023. Since 2016, Volvo Penta is the majority shareholder of the Swedish marine technology provider Humphree, which specializes in trim and stabilization systems for boat control.

