New Leadership for d’Amico's Dry Cargo Business

The d'Amico Group announced Cesare d'Amico has taken over as chief executive officer of the Italian shipowner's dry cargo business unit.

Cesare d'Amico, who already serves as CEO of d'Amico Società di Navigazione SpA, has always been directly involved in the company's strategic decisions relating to the dry cargo business unit, which operates a core fleet of 50 vessels mainly in the Post Panamax/ Kamsarmax, Supramax and Handy segments. An additional 20 vessels are chartered in the short term and mainly operated on the spot market.

"I will endeavor to consolidate the company's leadership position in the sector, at a stage that I think will allow us to put a period of strong uncertainty and volatility behind us. And above all, I want to put my experience at the disposal of the young managers who are already rising to positions of responsibility in our organizational structure," said Cesare d'Amico.

Emanuele d'Amico, who is already in charge of the commercial functions of the dry cargo business unit, has taken the role of managing director, in charge of overall management of the core business functions. Benjamin Wilkes has been named chief operating officer and Giovanni Capello named chief financial officer.

In addition to being the CEO of Società di Navigazione S.p.A., Cesare d'Amico sits on the board of directors of several group companies, including the listed company d’Amico International Shipping S.A. He holds office in international organizations in the shipping sector and is chairman of The Standard P&I Club and member of the Council and of the Executive Committee of Confitarma - Italian Confederation of Ship-owners.