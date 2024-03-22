Subscribe
St. Lawrence Seaway Opens Navigation Season

March 22, 2024

The St. Lawrence Seaway opened its 66th season of operation today with an official ceremony in Niagara Region.

Terence Bowles, President and CEO of the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation (SLSMC) was joined by U.S. Great Lakes St. Lawrence Development Corporation Administrator Adam Tindall-Schlicht in welcoming the many who came out for the event, including M.P. Vance Badawey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Canadian Minister of Transport.

“We are thrilled to have a renewed Management Operations and Maintenance Agreement with the Government of Canada. This long-term contract brings stability and predictability for the Corporation and customers alike,” said SLSMC President and CEO Terence Bowles. “It allows the SLSMC to continue its mission of maintaining a safe, secure, reliable, environmentally-friendly, and cost-effective system.”

“The Government of Canada is committed to supporting the Seaway’s long-term economic growth and sustainability. We are working to make maritime trade as efficient and cost effective as possible–so people can get the goods they need, when they need them, at the best possible prices, and to support good, well-paying jobs in Canada,” said Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez.

“The Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System’s performance continues to highlight its resiliency and importance as a global maritime supply chain,” said Administrator Adam Tindall-Schlicht. “An exceptional reliability record and significant investment in infrastructure and technology are enhancing efficiencies and have kept the Seaway System safe, sustainably minded, and competitive. We look forward to building on last season’s accomplishments.”

The inaugural vessel of the 2024 season was the Algoma Sault, an Equinox class self-unloading bulk carrier brought into service by shipowner Algoma Central Corporation in 2018 with new technology to increase fuel efficiency and reduce environmental impact. , 

"The St. Lawrence Seaway is not just a passage for vessels but an essential conduit for Canada’s economic and environmental prosperity,” said Algoma Central Corporation President and CEO Gregg Ruhl. “Ship owners and operators, shippers, ports, shipyards, suppliers, and the Seaway are all part of this vital binational network.”

“Moving more goods that drive our economy by water will help optimize supply chains and realize the potential of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Green Shipping Corridor,” said Terence Bowles. “We’re optimistic about a strong navigation season and, with our renewed long-term agreement with the Government of Canada, assured of a bright future for our system.”

