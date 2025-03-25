Subscribe
Port & Terminal Technology USA Set for Miami

March 25, 2025

Port & Terminal Technology USA has established itself as a must-attend key industry event.  Its huge success over the last thirteen years is attributed to overwhelming positive feedback   from attendees and the event’s growing list of returning exhibitors.  As such, MCI Media Limited is delighted to announce that the 14th Conference & Exhibition will take place in Miami, Florida and is officially supported by PortMiami.  An informative technical programme delivered by numerous industry experts will cover the very  latest developments, issues, trends and technology affecting ports and terminals worldwide. 

The conference will provide attendees an invaluable learning opportunity as well as   an excellent platform for discussion, debate and networking. Port & Terminal Technology USA is specially designed for representatives from operations,  maintenance and engineering from port authorities, terminal operators, consultancy firms,  dredging contractors, maritime construction firms and suppliers of cargo handling equipment   and those involved in the effective development and operation of container ports and terminals.  

An intimate niche exhibition comprising a select group of elite providers enables companies to  reach a target audience, showcase products and network with potential, new & existing clients. Unlike the big trade shows our USP is our quality over quantity approach ensuring exhibitors   a captive and focused high-level audience of relevant port and terminal representatives -  therefore, the exhibition is not open to the public/visitors - it is open to registered delegates only.  Previous events have offered over 24 technical presentations from industry professionals and  attracted over 35 exhibitors and 200 representatives from market-leading companies. 

  •  "Thank you for hosting a worthwhile exhibition, we’ve already had our first booking   from the networking aspects and it paid for the booth. This is good news!!!  Frank Hegan, President, Crane Tech Solutions  
  • "Thank you! I really enjoyed your conference - great show!"  Tommy White, Project Manager, Kalmar
  • For further information, please contact:  Claire Palmer – Event Manager   Tel: +44 (0)1628 820 046  Email: [email protected]
