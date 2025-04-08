Subscribe
Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Drop Below Five-Year Average in March

April 8, 2025

Source: Lake Carriers' Association
Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes were below one million tons in March, a decrease of 39.1% compared to 2024, reports the Lake Carriers’ Association. Loadings were also below the month’s five-year average by 19.4%.

Year-to-date, the iron ore trade stands at nearly three million tons, a decrease of 31.9% compared to a year ago. Iron ore shipments are 15.2% below their five-year average for the first three months of the year.

Since 1880, Lake Carriers’ has represented the U.S.-flag Great Lakes fleet, which today can move more than 90 million tons of cargos annually that are the foundation of American industry, infrastructure, and power: iron ore, stone, coal, cement, and other dry bulk materials such as grain, salt, and sand. 

