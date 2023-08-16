St. Lawrence Seaway Announces Board Changes

The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation (SLSMC) announced two new members have been appointed to its board of directors.

The SLSMC is a private, not-for-profit corporation that operates and maintains the Canadian locks and channels of the St. Lawrence Seaway.

At the SLSMC’s 2023 annual general meeting (AGM), Tony Valeri, managing director of Ridge Strategy Group Inc., was elected to the SLSMC board of directors by the “Steel and Iron Ore” group, replacing Bronko Jazvac. In 2011, Valeri joined the steel-making organization ArcelorMittalDofasco, where until recently he was vice president, corporate affairs. As well, from 1993 to 2006, Valeri was an elected Member of Parliament where, during his tenure, he served in a wide range of portfolios, including as Minister of Transport.

Similarly, at the 2023 AGM, Julie Lambert, president of Petro-Nav (Groupe Desgagnés), was elected to the SLSMC board of directors by the “Other Members” industry group, succeeding Raymond Johnston. Lambert joined Petro-Nav in 2021 and prior to that worked for Canada Steamship Lines as vice president commercial. Lambert has a legal and business background.

Terence Bowles, president and CEO of the SLSMC, said, “We welcome Mr. Valeri and Ms. Lambert to the board, and look forward to benefiting from the knowledge and experience they bring to the table.”

He also thanked Jazvac and Johnston, whose mandates recently ended, for their dedicated service to the SLSMC board.