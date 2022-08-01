28993 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 1, 2022

Largest Container Ship in the World Delivered to ABS Class

Photo Copyright HUDONG-ZHONGHUA

The EVER ALOT, the largest container ship in the world, with just over 24,000 teu capacity, has been delivered to ABS class.
The vessel is the latest in a series of nine being built by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding in China to ABS class. The 400-meter megamax-24 type ship will serve ports between Asia and Europe.

“We are proud to support the design, construction and successful delivery of such a remarkable vessel through the challenges of the pandemic. As the leading class in containerships, we have a record of supporting industry firsts and this milestone is the latest we are proud to add to that list,” said John McDonald, ABS Executive Vice President and C OO.

