Lakes November Limestone Trade Down 4.9 PCT

December 4, 2024

Limestone loading operations on the Great Lakes CREDIT LCA
The Lake Carriers' Association (LCA) on Wednesday reported that shipments of limestone on the Great Lakes totaled nearly 3 million tons in November, a decrease of 4.9 percent compared to a year ago.  Limestone cargos were a mere 8,340 tons below the month’s 5-year average.

Loadings from U.S. quarries decreased 4.5 percent from 2023 to 2.5 million tons. Shipments from Canadian quarries totaled 498,801 tons, a decrease of 7.1 percent.

Year-to-date the limestone trade stands at 27.1 million tons, a decrease of 1.1 percent compared to a year ago.  Loadings from Michigan and Ohio quarries were a near match to 2023 at 21.9 million tons, while shipments from Ontario quarries total 5.2 million tons, a decrease of 4.6 percent from 2023.

LCA data includes the following U.S. ports: Calcite, MI; Cedarville, MI; Drummond Island, MI; Marblehead, OH; Port Inland, MI; and Presque Isle, MI. Canadian ports include Bruce Mines, Manitoulin Island, Port Colborne (from August 2017 on), and Smelter Bay (all Ontario).

The LCA represents the U.S.-flag Great Lakes fleet, which today can move more than 90 million tons of cargo annually. These cargoes include iron ore, stone, coal, cement, and other dry bulk materials such as grain, salt, and sand. More information is available at www.lcaships.com.

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

SeaPort Manatee adds two Eco-efficient Harbor Cranes

Shoring Up U.S. Shipbuilding

U.S. Military Gets Sealift Boost with M/V ARC Endeavor

