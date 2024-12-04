Lakes November Limestone Trade Down 4.9 PCT

The Lake Carriers' Association (LCA) on Wednesday reported that shipments of limestone on the Great Lakes totaled nearly 3 million tons in November, a decrease of 4.9 percent compared to a year ago. Limestone cargos were a mere 8,340 tons below the month’s 5-year average.



Loadings from U.S. quarries decreased 4.5 percent from 2023 to 2.5 million tons. Shipments from Canadian quarries totaled 498,801 tons, a decrease of 7.1 percent.



Year-to-date the limestone trade stands at 27.1 million tons, a decrease of 1.1 percent compared to a year ago. Loadings from Michigan and Ohio quarries were a near match to 2023 at 21.9 million tons, while shipments from Ontario quarries total 5.2 million tons, a decrease of 4.6 percent from 2023.

LCA data includes the following U.S. ports: Calcite, MI; Cedarville, MI; Drummond Island, MI; Marblehead, OH; Port Inland, MI; and Presque Isle, MI. Canadian ports include Bruce Mines, Manitoulin Island, Port Colborne (from August 2017 on), and Smelter Bay (all Ontario).



The LCA represents the U.S.-flag Great Lakes fleet, which today can move more than 90 million tons of cargo annually. These cargoes include iron ore, stone, coal, cement, and other dry bulk materials such as grain, salt, and sand. More information is available at www.lcaships.com.