Kongsberg Digital Banks 'Major' Simulator Contract in South Africa

December 9, 2024

Image courtesy Kongsberg Digital
Image courtesy Kongsberg Digital

Kongsberg Digital announced a significant agreement with Transnet SOC Ltd (Transnet) to deliver state-of-the-art simulator technology to the Transnet Academy in Durban, South Africa.

Transnet plays a role in the South African economy by providing infrastructure and fostering economic growth through port operations. Scheduled for delivery in June 2025, the suite of Kongsberg simulators will support Transnet’s mission to enhance trade facilitation, sustainability, and economic growth by boosting training capacity and staying ahead of industry demand. The collaboration with Kongsberg Digital will enable Transnet to develop highly skilled personnel for its ports. The simulator suite will comprise five advanced Ship’s Bridge Simulators, including a Tug Bridge, Engine Room, Vessel Traffic Service (VTS) and Global Distress Safety System (GMDSS) simulators.

“Well-trained and competent port and terminal personnel are not just critical to the efficient economic performance of our company but also the commerce, industry, and economic development of our nation and the South African region,” stated Itumeleng Matsheka, Group Chief of People Management & Learning, Transnet. “We look forward to the installation of the KONGSBERG simulators and to empowering our personnel in South Africa and on the continent with the skills required to lead in the evolving maritime industry.”

The simulator package includes:

  • Five Full-Mission K-Sim Navigation simulators, one configured as a tug bridge.
  • One K-Sim VTS (Vessel Traffic Service) simulator for vessel traffic management.
  • A classroom setup of K-Sim GMDSS (Global Maritime Distress and Safety System) simulators for maritime communication training.
  • One Full-Mission K-Sim Engine Simulator for advanced engineering training.
  • Geographical sailing area databases of South Africa’s coastline and harbours to ensure relevant and realistic training environments.

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Shore Power for Vessels in China

RWE, TotalEnergies Pick Buildout Base for Dutch Offshore Wind Farm

Ecuador’s Main Port Strengthens Trade Connection to Asia

WTO Barometer Shows Moderate Trade Growth as Policy Uncertainty Looms

