Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

January 5, 2021

Kongsberg Sim-based eLearning Solutions for MAAP

Image: Kongsberg Digital

Image: Kongsberg Digital

Kongsberg Digital reports that the Maritime Academy of Asia and the Pacific (MAAP) has adopted its new K-Sim eLearning solution, as well as commissioning installation of a cutting-edge K-Sim Safety firefighting simulator at its premises in the Philippines.

K-Sim Connect has provided more than 23,000 cloud-based simulations to customers worldwide this year.

MAAP – a leading institution of excellence for maritime education and training in the Asia-Pacific region – has for decades been a pioneer in the use of new simulation-based training tools. Now, the Academy has started using Kongsberg Digital’s K-Sim Engine eLearning solutions to deliver cloud-based tuition to its student engineers, consolidating its position as a leading adopter of the new digital technology.

Designed to provide highly realistic representations of real engine models, this cutting-edge eLearning tool allows students to practice and prepare for their exams anytime, anywhere and at their own pace, whilst providing a comprehensive simulation resource.

“The K-Sim Connect platform with its applications and services is a timely and cost-effective solution for the limitations posed by the recent global coronavirus pandemic on maritime education and training in the Philippines,” comments Admiral Eduardo Ma. Santos, President at MAAP. “MAAP signed up for 100 simultaneous user licenses that will provide our students continuing access to simulation-based engine room exercises online, without the need for face-to-face collaboration with the instructor-facilitator.”

Engr. Gerardo Ramon Galang, Director for IT and Simulator Support, added:“Our new normal now consists of combining video conferencing and other collaboration apps with the K-Sim Connect eLearning solutions during the actual conduct of simulation exercises, enabling a seamless transition from the traditional mode of learning while maintaining the same high standards in delivering quality maritime simulator training services to our students and customers.”

Also included in the latest contract with MAAP is Kongsberg Digital’s new full-mission K-Sim Safety simulator, which will deliver the ability to carry out safe, realistic advanced firefighting and onboard search and rescue procedures in a cost-efficient manner. Using a replica of the layout on board a real crude oil carrier, an interactive 3D environment combines precise object and equipment models with immersive visuals, exposing trainees to a broad range of situations related to preventing and dealing with onboard fires. As with all Kongsberg Digital’s simulation solutions, K-Sim Safety is designed to conform with relevant STCW regulations.


