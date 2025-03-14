New Konecranes Order for CSP Iberian Valencia Terminal S.A.U.

Konecranes secured a new order with CSP Iberian Valencia Terminal S.A.U. for seven Konecranes hybrid Rubber-Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes. The order was booked in February 2025, with delivery to the Port of Valencia scheduled for March 2026.

The cranes will add to the fleet of 11 Konecranes hybrid RTGs that CSP Valencia already has in operation at its terminals in Valencia and Bilbao.

Featuring Konecranes' hybrid drive technology, the hybrid RTGs reduce fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions compared to conventional diesel-powered RTGs. The seven new cranes come equipped with Active Load Control (ALC), Gantry Collision Prevention and Truck Lift Prevention, enhancing operational efficiency and safety at the Valencia terminal.

The Konecranes Port Services operation in Valencia plays a key role in supporting CSP Valencia, with maintenance experts on hand to ensure the long-term reliability and performance of Konecranes equipment.

This contract is part of Ecolifting, Konecranes’ vision to increase its handprint—beneficial environmental impacts that can be achieved with its products and service portfolio—while reducing customers’ carbon footprints.