Konecranes Finalizes Portal Jib Crane Deliveries to U.S. Navy

Konecranes is in the final stages of delivering four portal jib cranes to the U.S. Navy in Washington State, completing a contract signed in 2017. Two 25‑ton self‑powered jib cranes were delivered to the Navy pier at Bangor in Q1 2024, and the remaining pair is due at Bremerton by June 2025.

The new jib cranes will support equipment handling operations at the bases. At Bangor, the cranes have replaced aging equipment to improve safety and reliability. The two cranes scheduled for Bremerton will be additions to the existing jib crane fleet, supporting increased operational capacity. The cranes were manufactured in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

The cranes are self-powered and designed to be transported from barge to land by Self-Propelled Modular Transporters (SPMTs), then transferred by barge to their installation sites. They are engineered to meet Navy-specific operational and safety standards and will be integrated into pier operations at both locations. Each unit is built for high-duty performance and includes features to support safe and efficient operation.