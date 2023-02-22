Konecranes to Deliver Mobile Harbor Crane to Guyana

Finland's Konecranes reports it has received an order to deliver two mobile harbor cranes to Guyana's Port of Georgetown.

In Q3 2022, two port operating companies in Guyana – Muneshwers Ltd. and John Fernandes Ltd. – made a joint order for two Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes to build up cargo handling terminals in Georgetown. When the cranes arrive in Q2 2023 they will be the very first mobile harbor cranes in Guyana, and Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes will be present in all the coastal states of South America.

The family-owned John Fernandes Ltd. and Muneshwers Ltd. are working together to build a regional cargo hub for the common good of Guyana. They have purchased two Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes that will be able to handle “gearless” ships, that is, ships that do not have their own onboard loading/unloading equipment. This will be a first for Guyana, making the Port of Georgetown able to receive a much wider variety of cargo ships that can also be much larger. Their new cranes will have the latest technology to maximize productivity, with the flexibility to handle both containers and general cargo on the quay while minimizing fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

Robin Muneshwer, CEO of Muneshwers Ltd., said, “As we planned our hub, it soon became clear that the right equipment for us was mobile harbor cranes, and we made site visits to Jamaica and Florida where we could see cranes of different brands in action at customer sites,”

Philip Fernandes, CEO of John Fernandes Ltd., said, “Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes impressed us with their performance, reliability, and robustness as well as their outstanding eco-efficiency. Their special hybrid drive offers us both performance peaks in fast and heavy cargo handling and fuel saving options.”

The two cranes are Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald ESP.6 Mobile Harbor Cranes, with a working radius of 49 m and a capacity of 125 t to serve container ships up to Panamax class. They will be used for container handling mainly, but their flexibility allows them to handle general cargo when needed. Strong lifting capacity curves, improved handling rates and a high classification ensures a long service life. The cranes use the innovative Konecranes hybrid drive, which consists of a modern diesel engine paired with an ultracapacitor that can be recharged by energy recovered from lowering and braking motions. This gives the power needed for peak performance, while saving fuel when moving lighter loads.