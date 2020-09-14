Khalifa Port Expansion Stays on Track

Abu Dhabi Ports announced said that Khalifa Port’s expansion -- announced in late 2019 -- is on pace for completion, despite challenges presented in the face of COVID-19.

To date:

200 meters of quay wall and almost 175,000 sq m of land within Khalifa Port Logistics (KPL) have been handed over ahead of the project’s full phase one completion in Q1 2021. Progress has also been made on the first phase of Khalifa Port’s South Quay development that is slated for completion by Q4 2020. With 80 percent of construction already complete, a total of 650 meters of quay wall, containing two berths alongside 37,000 sq m terminal yard is now available in advance of receiving its first shipment. Progress has also been made on Abu Dhabi Terminals’ (ADT) expansion plans with the delivery of five new ship-to-shore cranes. With each unit boasting a lifting capacity of 90 tonnes, the new cranes have boosted capacity at the terminal significantly and have put Khalifa Port Container Terminal on track to meet its target of 5 million TEUs by the end of the current year.

The addition of land plots with adjacent quay wall and deep-water access at Khalifa Port provides a host of new customer opportunities, particularly for industrial producers requiring prime land plots in proximity to Khalifa Port Industrial Zone (KIZAD) and cargo owners that wish to import, export and trans-ship with global markets via Khalifa Port’s multimodal touch points.

One example lies with Arabian Chemical Terminals (ACT) which recently signed a 50-year agreement to establish the first commercial bulk liquid and gas storage terminal at Khalifa Port that will be located on a plot with 16-metre direct deep-water quay access within the newly developed KPL. This project is well underway with the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) having been awarded in May 2020.

Khalifa Port’s assets and future growth plans were discussed during an exclusive Khalifa Port trade and investment webinar headlined by H.E. Abdulla Al Saleh Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Economy.