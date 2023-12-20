Subscribe
Jolly Rosa Enters the Messina Fleet

December 20, 2023

Genoese group Ignazio Messina & Co.has been taken delivery of the container vessel Jolly Rosa. Flying the Italian flag and enrolled in the International Registry at the Genoa Port Authority, the ship measures 260 x 32m with a gross tonnage of 42,112 tonnes and a transport capacity of 4387 TEU containers, 360 of which are reefer.  Under the command of Captain Simone Galli with a crew of 23 people, 13 of whom are Italian, 4 EU and 6 non-EU, she joins in the Messina fleet the Jolly Oro and the Jolly Argento which have been purchased and entered service for the group in recent months. At the beginning of January 2024, the Messina group will take delivery of a sister ship that and will be christened the Jolly Giada.

People & Company News Ship Sales Containershipping

Logistics News

