Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

December 15, 2020

Hasås joins Kongsberg Digital as SVP for Maritime Simulation

Morten Hasås, formerly of Scantech Industries, is to join the Digital Ocean team at Kongsberg Digital as Senior Vice President for Maritime Simulation. Photo: Kongsberg

Morten Hasås will join Kongsberg Digital on January 1, 2021, as Senior Vice President for Maritime Simulation. Previously CEO of Scantech Industries, Hasås has held top management positions at ScanSense, Scanmar and Kongsberg Maritime.

“With Morten we are strengthening the already solid Maritime Simulation team at Kongsberg Digital,” said Andreas Jagtøyen, Executive Vice President of Digital Ocean, Kongsberg Digital. “Our maritime simulators are used by educational and research institutions worldwide, and we need to continue to deliver on the high expectations of our customers while working to modernize and digitalize our offering. The newly launched K-Sim Connect eLearning platform is an example of this, but there are several other areas we are exploring, such as the development of maritime digital twins. I look forward to Morten joining the team.”

Tone-Merete Hansen will assume new responsibilities within Kongsberg Digital as VP of Sales and Business Transformation of Maritime Simulation.

