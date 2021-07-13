28890 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

July 13, 2021

CNC Introduces New Korea Thailand Service

Singapore-based Intra-Asia shortsea shipping specialist CNC announced the launch of its New Korea Thailand (NKT) service providing direct and weekly connectivity between South Korea, China, Thailand and Vietnam.

CNC, part of the CMA CGM Group, said the new service will provide shippers access to the niche ports of Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City and Incheon. In addition, NKT will serve as an alternative service for shippers with cargoes from Bangkok and Laem Chabang to Ho Chi Minh City.

Through the trans-shipment hub of Hong Kong, NKT shipments bound for markets afar can also get connected to other parts of the world though CNC's intra-regional network and CMA CGM's global network.

NKT will begin its inaugural voyage on August 10 from Incheon, with the following service rotation: Incheon – Gwangyang – Busan – Hong Kong – Shekou – Laem Chabang – Bangkok – Laem Chabang – Ho Chi Minh City – Incheon.

