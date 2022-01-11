CSX Intermodal NC get Crane Upgrade

Liebherr Container Cranes delivered three fully automated rail mounted gantry cranes to the CSX Carolina Connector Intermodal Terminal (CCX) in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, 'cabin-less' units that feature Liebherr Remote operator Stations (ROS) for supervised moves and exception handling.

The widespan RMGs have a span of 165 ft. (50.292 m), a lift height over rail of 50 ft. (15.24 m) and cantilevered outreaches both sides with a safe working load of 40 long tons. Within the span, the machines will work five rail lines and a four-high, five-wide container stack, with a further two

rail lines under one of the cantilevers. Truck handling will take place under the other cantilever in a dedicated truck transfer area. Container handling on the stack is fully automated and in line with terminal safety procedures, picking and placing from the rail cars is carried out remotely using supervised moves.

A proprietary obstacle generation and monitoring system is at the heart of the cranes’ automation. Built by a team of Liebherr engineers and based on decades of automation expertise by the Liebherr Group, the system has been tailored to precise customer requirements and works seamlessly together with the Tideworks TOS through a customer specific interface.

For safety, a Yardeye system has been installed. This system monitors operational traffic, particularly pinmen vehicles in and around the RMG operational area allowing for safe operation. The system uses both GNSS and RFID which provides for increased accuracy and redundancy, tracking the position, heading and velocity of equipped vehicles in the yard in real time.