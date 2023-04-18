Subscribe
Search

C-Innovation Opens New Facility in Port Fourchon

April 18, 2023

(Photo: C-Innovation)
(Photo: C-Innovation)

C-Innovation, an aﬃliate of Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) and its family of companies, announced the opening of its new facility in Port Fourchon, La. 

The expansion provides an additional dock facility for subsea inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) and riserless light well intervention (RLWI) services.

The new facility offers vessel loading, project system integration testing (SIT), mobilization and demobilization services for the subsea market. With 1,500-square feet of linear dock space and 400,000-square feet of yard space, the location features a Manitowoc 888 crane and a Taylor 36,000-pound forklift. The facility provides 24/7 operations, 24/7 dedicated dispatcher support, a weekday manager, and client offices with conference rooms to be constructed later this year.

JeanPaul Guidry, shorebase operations manager, C-Innovation, said, “The new facility serves as a hub for executing all of our subsea projects. As C-I’s projects move from the initiation and planning phases, our shorebase operation facilities provide an efficient workflow as we move projects into mobilization and execution.”

The new Port Fourchon facility delivers comprehensive solutions for both subsea IMR and RLWI services on multiple vessels simultaneously. For IMR work, C-Innovation provides both short and long-term storage for project equipment, and can move into SIT prior to mobilization. C-I can also mobilize all project equipment onto the vessel, without additional movements to/from slips.

For C-Innovation’s RLWI services, equipment and fluid can be staged prior to each mobilization or between well maintenance (BWM). SIT and preventative maintenance can be completed at the new facility before the vessel is ready to start a well campaign. The new Port Fourchon location also features a dedicated waste fluid area, allowing the vessel to remove fluids and clean tanks efficiently so new fluids can be loaded in a timely manner.

Offshore Ports Vessels North America Infrastructure

Related Logistics News

(Image: Konecranes)

Konecranes to Supply Mobile Harbor Cranes for Cambodian...
Hywind Scotland, the world.s first floating wind farm, operated by Equinor. (Credit: Signal Film / ©Equinor)

Markets: The Challenges of Developing Floating Wind at...
(Image: Ports of Indiana)

New Operator Sought for International Ag Shipping Terminal...
(Photo: Georgia Ports Authority)

Port of Savannah Adding 55 Hybrid Yard Cranes
(Photo: APM Terminals)

Two New Berths Planned at Vietnam's Lach Huyen Port
(Photo: APM Terminals)

Porto Itapoá Investing in New Equipment


Trending Logistics News

Source: Australian Border Force

Operation TIN CAN Targets Rip-On/Rip-Off Concealment
Legal
© helivideo / Adobe Stock

Big Investors Amp Up California's Port Truck-charging Plan
Technology

Interview

Interview: Harry Stewart, President & CEO, The Dutra Group

Interview: Harry Stewart, President & CEO, The Dutra Group

Insight

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

Video

DP World to Install Innovative BOXBAY Container Storage System in Busan

DP World to Install Innovative BOXBAY Container Storage System in Busan

Logistics News

C-Innovation Opens New Facility in Port Fourchon

C-Innovation Opens New Facility in Port Fourchon

CMA CGM Offers $5.5 Billion for Bollore Logistics Unit

CMA CGM Offers $5.5 Billion for Bollore Logistics Unit

Survey: 28% of Seafarers Were Charged Illegal Recruitment Fees

Survey: 28% of Seafarers Were Charged Illegal Recruitment Fees

Norden Offers Carbon Inset Tokens

Norden Offers Carbon Inset Tokens

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News