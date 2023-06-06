Inchcape Shipping Services Names Evangelidis COO

Port agency and marine services provider Inchcape Shipping Services announced it has appointed Anna Evangelidis as its new Chief Operating Officer, effective June 6, 2023.

Evangelidis brings with her a wealth of experience, having previously worked at BP, Saipem and LR (Lloyds Register), where she held various positions as a naval architect, pipeline engineer, procurement, and other operational leadership roles. Evangelidis secured an honors degree in Ship Science from Southampton University.

In her new role, Evangelidis will be responsible for three major areas of our company. First, she will be responsible for ensuring operational excellence and delivery worldwide. Secondly, she will oversee the expansion of our Global Managed HUB Solutions. Lastly, she will be responsible for overseeing IT and procurement functions.

Philippe Maezelle, CEO of Inchcape Shipping Services, said, “The move from ‘Operations’ to ‘Operating’ Officer is an important development for our company as it represents a significant expansion of the role. Anna's wealth of front-line operational experience, knowledge of digital projects and pragmatism makes her the perfect fit for this new position.”