Inchcape Shipping Services Hires Solstad as Europe VP

Hege Solstad has joined port agency and marine services provider Inchcape Shipping Services as Vice President Commercial for the Europe Region.

Solstad was most recently with the Liberian Registry and previously with Wilhelmsen Ships Service in Asia and Europe.

Christopher Crookall , Inchcape Shipping Services Chief Commercial Officer, said, “We are delighted to announce that Hege Solstad joins Inchcape as Vice President Commercial for the Europe Region. Hege will be based in Oslo and will take her place as a key member of the Europe regional leadership team.”

“I am very happy and excited to join the Inchcape team, and I am really looking forward to working with some of the best people in this industry. With teamwork and passion, we will deliver great customer service and achieve our target of a higher market share,” Solstad said.