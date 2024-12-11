Incat Crowther to Design All-Electric Cargo Vessel

Global digital shipbuilder Incat Crowther has been commissioned to design an ultra-efficient, all-electric light cargo transfer vessel for Singapore’s marinEV, a business of Yinson GreenTech.

The vessel, Hydromover 2.0, will transport light cargo such as stores, food and maintenance items to vessels anchored in the Singapore Strait, waiting to dock at the Port of Singapore. Hydromover 2.0 builds on the success of the prototype Hydromover 1.0.

Hydromover 2.0 will feature Incat Crowther’s efficient hull form, maximising the vessel’s operational range and making the vessel highly effective for transporting light cargo. This technology ensures smooth navigation in rough seas while optimising energy use. The 24-metre vessel will be designed to carry a payload of 25 tonnes via its large 65m² cargo deck and will be powered by a lithium-ion battery system.

Part of marinEV’s innovative line of zero emission electric vessels, Hydromover 2.0 will contribute to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore’s decarbonisation target to have all new harbour craft fully electric or operating on lower carbon fuels by 2030. Hydromover 2.0 features comfortable accommodation for up to four crew while the main deck features a spacious wheelhouse, comfortable mess seating for up to seven people, a fully equipped food preparation area and pantry, and a generous-sized bathroom.

The wheelhouse features dual touchscreen displays that offer real-time updates to the crew, enhancing safety onboard. Hydromover 2.0 also

incorporates advanced decision-making features such as energy optimisation, waypoint calculation, collision detection, and the ability to coordinate remote and autonomous functions. These capabilities ensure efficient and safe operations, reducing the risk of human error.

The final stages of designing Hydromover 2.0 are now underway with the selection and evaluation of key equipment in progress. Hydromover 2.0 will be classed by Bureau Veritas with the Battery System notation. Incat Crowther’s project scope also covers design assessment for the battery system functionality and safety features, including fire protection and system certification.