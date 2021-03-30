28852 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

March 30, 2021

ICHCA International Taps Richard Steele as CEO

Richard Steele (Photo: ICHCA)

Richard Steele (Photo: ICHCA)

The International Cargo Handling Coordination Association (ICHCA) said it has appointed Richard Steele as the new head of ICHCA International.  He will take over the role with effect from July 1, on the retirement of the current postholder Richard Brough O.B.E.  

Reporting directly to the board, Steele will lead the organization, which aims to help improve cargo handling throughout international supply chains and represents members of the cargo handling industry.

Steele is a safety and skills professional with a Masters in Training and Development who has been involved in the ports industry for over 21 years. He is currently the chief executive at Port Skills and Safety an organization that he has led for 11 years. He was previously the senior learning and development manager for Associated British Ports for 10 years. Prior to ports, he worked in the nuclear industry on safety and skills provision.

John Beckett; Chairman ICHCA International, said, “We are committed to extending ICHCA’s delivery and reach. Richard’s skills and experience will ensure that we move confidently forward. He has proven leadership and organizational management ability which will be invaluable to our future. The ICHCA board is very excited about the journey ahead as we continue to build on the exceptional work of our outgoing head, Richard Brough.”

Related News

(Photo: Suez Canal Authority)

Oil Gains More Than $3/bbl After Suez Canal Ship Grounding

 Dr. Catherine Warner, Director, NATO CMRE. Photo: CMRE

Interview: Dr. Catherine Warner, Director, NATO CMRE

 Alongside the unique Type Approval for the Digi Boiler automated dosing system, Wilhelmsen have also been certified as reportedly the first and only approved service supplier for DNV GL’s BMON+ class notation. Photo: Wilhelmsen

Wilhelmsen Gets DNV GL Type Approval for the Digi Boiler

 Corpower Ocean Portugal Managing Director Miguel Silva.

Silva Tapped to Lead Corpower Ocean Portuguese Ops

HII to Build Two Carriers for US Navy

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Project Engineer

● Metal Shark

Ship Technical Manager

● La Spezia, Italy, Italy
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int