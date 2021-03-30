ICHCA International Taps Richard Steele as CEO

The International Cargo Handling Coordination Association (ICHCA) said it has appointed Richard Steele as the new head of ICHCA International. He will take over the role with effect from July 1, on the retirement of the current postholder Richard Brough O.B.E.

Reporting directly to the board, Steele will lead the organization, which aims to help improve cargo handling throughout international supply chains and represents members of the cargo handling industry.

Steele is a safety and skills professional with a Masters in Training and Development who has been involved in the ports industry for over 21 years. He is currently the chief executive at Port Skills and Safety an organization that he has led for 11 years. He was previously the senior learning and development manager for Associated British Ports for 10 years. Prior to ports, he worked in the nuclear industry on safety and skills provision.

John Beckett; Chairman ICHCA International, said, “We are committed to extending ICHCA’s delivery and reach. Richard’s skills and experience will ensure that we move confidently forward. He has proven leadership and organizational management ability which will be invaluable to our future. The ICHCA board is very excited about the journey ahead as we continue to build on the exceptional work of our outgoing head, Richard Brough.”