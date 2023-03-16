Subscribe
Search

CK Hutchison to Invest $700M in Two Major Egyptian Ports

March 16, 2023

Sunset at Ain Sokhna Port at Suez Gulf in Egypt - ©bleung/AdobeStock
Sunset at Ain Sokhna Port at Suez Gulf in Egypt - ©bleung/AdobeStock

CK Hutchison Holdings port unit said on Thursday it would invest about $700 million in two major Egyptian ports, bringing its total investment in the country to more than $1.5 billion.

Hutchison Ports said it would invest in the development of a new container terminal in the Red Sea port of Ain Sokhna, and in B100, a new container terminal in the Mediterranean port of Alexandria.

In a separate statement, Cosco Shipping Ports Limited said it would invest 25% in the Sokhna New Container Terminal - a new terminal built by the Egyptian government.

The operating period for the project is 30 years, and the total investment is about $375 million, the company said. The throughput capacity after completion will reach 1.7 million TEUs. 


 (Reuters - Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina and Bernard Orr; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Ports Coastal/Inland Africa Terminals Port Development Containers & Breakbulk

Related Logistics News

© Craig A Walker / Adobe Stock

WCI: 20 Years of Success and Still More to Come
(Photo: Liebherr)

Hybrid RTG Retrofit for Baltic Hub
(L-R) Olly Cass, Dogger Bank Project Director; Pat Hay, Mayor of South Tyneside; Mark Halliday, Dogger Bank Operations Director; Tracey Dixon, South Tyneside Council Leader; Pål Eitrheim, EVP Renewables Equinor (Photo: Dave Bell / Equinor ASA)

Operations and Maintenance Base for World's Largest...
(Photo: Port of Rotterdam)

Marcor Stevedoring to Build Dry Bulk Terminal in Rotterdam
(Photo: APM Terminals Gothenburg)

APM Terminals Gothenburg to Double Reefer Capacity
(Photo: DP World)

DP World Invests $35 Million in Port of Santos


Trending Logistics News

(Photo: FueLNG)

First Car Carrier Bunkered with LNG in Singapore
LNG
© NPershaj / Adobe Stock

Wave of New LNG Export Plants Threatens to Knock Gas...
LNG.Liquid Bulk

Interview

Interview: Harry Stewart, President & CEO, The Dutra Group

Interview: Harry Stewart, President & CEO, The Dutra Group

Insight

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

Video

DP World to Install Innovative BOXBAY Container Storage System in Busan

DP World to Install Innovative BOXBAY Container Storage System in Busan

Logistics News

WCI: 20 Years of Success and Still More to Come

WCI: 20 Years of Success and Still More to Come

NYK Gives Students a Glimpse Inside PCTC Apollen Leader

NYK Gives Students a Glimpse Inside PCTC Apollen Leader

Vale Inks Deal with KDI Targetting Emission Reductions

Vale Inks Deal with KDI Targetting Emission Reductions

BIMCO Aims to Accelerate Electronic Bills of Lading Uptake

BIMCO Aims to Accelerate Electronic Bills of Lading Uptake

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News