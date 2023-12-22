ESA, ICS host 'Shaping the Future of Shipping' Summit

Emirates Shipping Association (ESA) and International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and under the patronage of Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, hosted the summit – Shaping the Future of Shipping - Towards a Net Zero World.



The events took place at the Address Fountain Views and Museum of the Future respectively, and hosted the maritime leadership from government and private sector institutions to discuss experiences and the business outlook of 2024.

Capt. Abdulkareem Almessabi, Chairman of the ESA, said “It is crucial for the maritime community to unite on world stages, to address the world’s biggest challenges, namely decarbonization. Together we can form partnerships, exchange best practices, and explore innovative solutions, to meet the IMO sustainability goals set and achieve net zero by 2050”.

The UAE's goal is to reduce emissions by 40% by 2030 and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. To accomplish this, they are adopting a sustainable and evidence-based approach, involving government organizations, ship operators, ports, shipyards, and research centers, in accordance with the Paris Agreement and the UAE's 50-Year Charter.

More than 200 maritime and energy sector leaders convened with governments and private sector stakeholders for the Shaping the Future of Shipping Summit, the largest gathering of this kind. The summit held discussions to set a course for the industry to provide recommendations to both the COP28 Presidency and the IMO in partnership with the Emirates Shipping Association.

Emanuele Grimaldi, Chairman, International Chamber of Shipping said, “This is the first time that shipping had a large presence before. The collective wisdom and expertise of our industry’s brightest minds will help us navigate the challenges of decarbonization, with innovation and determination. Together, we will create a sustainable future for the maritime sector and leave a lasting legacy of environmental stewardship”.

The event highlighted the role of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) in launching the UAE Maritime Cluster to promote the country's maritime sector globally. The cluster brings together organizations and individuals in the sector to enhance the UAE's position as one of the top global maritime hubs and contributes to the Projects of the 50 initiatives. By uniting their capabilities, the cluster aims to strengthen the UAE's position as a key contributor in the maritime industry.

Anders Ostergaard, Secretary- General of ESA and Group CEO of Monjasa said, “The UAE is creating a thriving, ambitious and collaborative shipping industry, and we all witnessed the evolution of the country becoming a true global metropolis. We are prioritizing dialogue with the public and private sectors to continue to develop the industry and deliver on our ambitions.”

Emanuele Grimaldi, Chairman, International Chamber of Shipping. Image courtesy ESA