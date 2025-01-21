Hornblower Appoints Wolin as President of City Experiences

Hornblower Group is excited to announce the appointment of Len Wolin as President of City Experiences, effective January 20.

In his new role, Wolin will lead the strategic direction of City Experiences, which encompasses Hornblower Group’s diverse portfolio of water- and land-based experience companies. Wolin will be responsible for driving the unified strategy across the City Cruises, Walks, and Devour Tours brands, with a sharp focus on optimizing operations, enhancing financial performance, and providing visionary executive leadership to ensure continued growth and success.

With over 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Wolin brings a wealth of expertise in operational excellence, brand development, and strategic growth. Prior to joining Hornblower Group, Wolin served as Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations at Sonesta International Hotels, where he was responsible for the performance and profitability of the company’s portfolio of more than 200 hotels. He was instrumental in driving operational efficiencies, enhancing guest experiences, and strengthening employee engagement, all while generating significant revenue growth across multiple hotel brands.

“Len is a proven leader with a strong track record of delivering outstanding results and innovative strategies across the hospitality sector,” said Mike Flaskey, CEO of Hornblower Group. “We are confident that Len’s expertise and vision will help elevate City Experiences as a global leader in immersive travel experiences. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team and look forward to the many contributions he will make in this new role.”

Before his tenure at Sonesta, Wolin served as Senior Vice President of Global Hotel Operations at Club Quarters Hotels, where he led operational strategy for the company’s portfolio of properties. Wolin began and spent most of his career at Marriott International and The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, where he held senior leadership positions and played a key role in enhancing operational performance and driving guest satisfaction at some of the world’s most renowned hospitality brands.

“I’m excited to join Hornblower Group and lead City Experiences as we continue to innovate and deliver exceptional travel and leisure experiences around the world,” Wolin said. “I look forward to working alongside our talented team to drive operational excellence and build an even deeper sense of loyalty among our guests as they create lasting memories.”

Wolin holds an MBA from the University of Maryland University College and a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University School of Hotel Administration.