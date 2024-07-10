Subscribe
Search

Home-Grown: S. Korea's First OCCS put to the Test

July 10, 2024

Photo courtesy KR
Photo courtesy KR

KR announced the successful installation of an onboard carbon capture system (OCCS) with purely domestic technology, and it will soon undergo internal verification testing.

The project began in April 2023 as a collaborative effort with HMM, Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and PANASIA. As a result of this collaboration, the system was installed on the 2,200 teu container ship, HMM Mongla. KR conducted the risk assessment and application of relevant regulations in this OCCS project.

The OCCS applies a technology that captures, liquefies, and stores carbon dioxide from the exhaust gases generated during the ship’s operation. This technology has the potential to be recognized by international organizations such as the International Maritime Organization (IMO) as one of the most promising carbon reduction technologies, making it a proactive solution for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from ships in the future.
Amidst the growing global interest in carbon capture technology, this system is expected to demonstrate technological leadership in the international maritime industry. It is hoped that this will assist global maritime leaders when they meet to discuss the possible future adoption of OCCS at the meeting of the IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Committee.

Technology Shipbuilding Ship Design Carbon Capture Green Ports

Related Logistics News

Image courtesy Sydrogen Energy Pte. Ltd.

New 250kW Hydrogen Fuel Cell Prepped for Maritime
© Arild / Adobe Stock

Preparing for Floating Wind – Leveraging the Oil & Gas...
(Photo: Port Houston)

New Hybrid-electric Cranes Arrive at Port Houston
Image courtesy Kongsberg Digital

Höegh Autoliners Orders Customized Simulators from...
(Photo: SAAM Terminals)

SAAM Terminals Acquires crane simulator
Image courtesy Unifeeder, MPC Containers Ships

Unifeeder, MPCC JV Aims to Drive Decarbonization

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

Cultural Differences Impede Trade for Most Countries — But Not China

Cultural Differences Impede Trade for Most Countries — But Not China

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

Container Shipping Demand Soars, System Chaos Reigns

Container Shipping Demand Soars, System Chaos Reigns

Home-Grown: S. Korea's First OCCS put to the Test

Home-Grown: S. Korea's First OCCS put to the Test

New 250kW Hydrogen Fuel Cell Prepped for Maritime

New 250kW Hydrogen Fuel Cell Prepped for Maritime

Monthly US Import Cargo Continues to Rise

Monthly US Import Cargo Continues to Rise

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News