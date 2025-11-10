Subscribe
Search

High Visibility Border Patrol Conducted at Australian Port

November 10, 2025

Source: ABF
Source: ABF

The Australian Border Force (ABF) led a week of action in Portland last month, targeting criminal infiltration along Victoria's south-west coastline.

The high visibility activity forms part of a broader operation to prevent organized crime groups from using the Australian border as a means for illegal activity, including trafficking illicit drugs such as cocaine and methamphetamine.

The week of action also focused on the threat of trusted insiders and involved community engagement to spread awareness of the Border Watch program, aimed at deterring and disrupting criminal activity, including exploitation of the global supply chain.

ABF Inspector Malcolm Hollis said the high-visibility Portland operation targeted port security, involving vessel searches, surveillance, border patrols and working with local communities and partners.

“We are looking at organized crime groups' use of trusted insiders to facilitate large scale illicit drug imports from merchant ships operating internationally, as well as using fishing fleets and domestic vessels to recover the illicit drops at sea," Hollis said.

“To counter this threat, we maintain an active presence in the region, with aerial, land and sea surveillance as well as a range of other capabilities to detect potential criminality.

“We're working very closely with our partner agencies both domestically and internationally through shared intelligence and cooperation as well as with industry, port authorities, and local communities.”

The week of action coincided with the 175th anniversary of Portland Customs House last week.

“Over the past 175 years, we've had a continual presence in the port of Portland, and we are maximizing our impact more than ever through broader outreach," Hollis said.

The ABF is actively conducting border patrols to ensure proper processes are followed and that those who access restricted areas, including customs-controlled areas, have a legitimate reason to be there and aren't colluding with organized crime.


Coastal/Inland Australia Border Patrol Regulation

Related Logistics News

© AD Ports Group

AD Ports Group Unveils Blueprint for Tomorrow’s Workforce
© Brad Nixon / Adobe Stock

AAPA Proposes Alternative Policies to USTR
Source: Animal Welfare Foundation

Cattle Ship Delayed in Turkey
© eyewave / Adobe Stock

Trump Administration Seeks to Negotiate with China on...
© Concordia Damen

Concordia Damen Begins Refit Project for Reederei Deymann...
Source: NYK

NYK and Port of Duqm Collaborate on Development

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
New Fernstrum Keel Cooler Product

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

McDonald Appointed ABS Chairman, CEO

McDonald Appointed ABS Chairman, CEO

Advanced Polymer Coatings Clinches Two Tanker Deal with Asyad Shipping Company

Advanced Polymer Coatings Clinches Two Tanker Deal with Asyad Shipping Company

AD Ports Group Unveils Blueprint for Tomorrow’s Workforce

AD Ports Group Unveils Blueprint for Tomorrow’s Workforce

Domestic Shipbuilding Creates US Port Efficiency and Growth

Domestic Shipbuilding Creates US Port Efficiency and Growth

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

When will US air travel return to normal? Not this week
US Airlines cancel 1,200 flights on Tuesday due to the government shutdown
Aegean Airlines reports record revenue for the nine-month period on strong demand