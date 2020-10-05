High Pressure Water Blasters for Shipyards: Aussie Safe Operator Free Training

Australian Pump, an Australian designer and manufacturer of high-pressure cleaning equipment, was chosen to design and build 4,000 psi high pressure water blasters for Sydney’s Garden Island Dockyard.

The machines, called the Aussie Atlas, feature an all stainless steel construction and produce a 4,000 psi 16 liter per minute performance. Designed for working on a wide range of vessels in the dry dock, the machines offer fast and efficient cleaning.

With up to 30 machines working at any one time in the dock, safety is key. To this end, Australian Pump provided a free training program for operators based on its “Class A Safety Operator” training modules.

“It was a great opportunity to trail the revised training course that brings it in line with the new Australian Standards AS/NZS:4233 for Class A machines,” said Hamish Lorenz, Aussie Pump’s Operations Manager. “The operators were trained in hazard identification, controlling risks and safe working procedures,” he said.

The course also covered an overview of how the entire positive displacement pump, a “Big Berty” Bertolini triplex pump, operates.

“That Bertolini pump is the heart of the system, providing reliable, trouble-free high pressure,” said Lorenz. Also covered was the effective use of Personal Protection Equipment and the detailed procedures for daily checks on the equipment to identify potential issues before they become dangerous. Training included comprehensive operator manuals, was well as practical and classroom training.