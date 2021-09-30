28909 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Thursday, September 30, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

September 30, 2021

Hapag-Lloyd CEO Says Shipping Still in the Thick of Supply Chain Disruptions

(Photo: Hapag-Lloyd)

(Photo: Hapag-Lloyd)

Global container liner problems related to post-corona logistics hiccups have intensified in the third quarter and show no sign of letting up, the world's number five operator, Hapag-Lloyd, said on Thursday.

Chief executive Rolf Habben Jansen told reporters in an online briefing that container usage in August was up 20% year-on-year.

He said port congestion and high spot freight rates, caused by a combination of unexpected demand recovery and tight shipping space, would continue at least during the rest of 2021 and into the first quarter of next year.


(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Thomas Escritt)

