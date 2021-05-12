28868 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

May 12, 2021

Hapag-Lloyd Plans More Capacity Investments

(Photo: Hapag-Lloyd)

German container liner Hapag-Lloyd will make more investments in vessel capacity this year to grow in line with the global market, where it is the number five operator, Chief Finance Officer Mark Frese told analysts on Wednesday.

Apart from the unspecified further investments in containers, there would also be selected second hand tonnage purchases, he added in a call as the company published first quarter results.

Last December, Hapag-Lloyd ordered six ultra-large-container-vessels (ULCCs) in a $1 billion investment and last month, it ordered standard and reefer containers worth $550 million.


(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Madeline Chambers)

