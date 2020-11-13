28812 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

November 13, 2020

Hapag-Lloyd Expects Higher Earnings for 2020

(Photo: Hapag-Lloyd)

(Photo: Hapag-Lloyd)

German container liner Hapag-Lloyd AG is confident of achieving higher earnings in 2020 as lower fuel prices cut shipping costs, demand in Asia recovers and fleet capacity is tight, chief executive Rolf Habben Jansen said on Friday.

"Oil prices have fallen sharply in the coronavirus crisis, that has given us tailwind, especially in the weak second quarter," said the head of the world's fifth biggest shipping firm in an interview with Reuters.

"Volumes have bounced back unexpectedly strongly in the third quarter and that will remain the case in the coming months," he added.

A drop in bunker prices by 5.4% to $402 per tonne helped cut operating costs in the first nine-months of 2020, when Hapag-Lloyd posted a 81.1% surge in net profit.

Net profit was 538 million euros ($635 million) in the period, compared with 297 million a year earlier.

The company stuck to guidance for full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), which it raised to 2.4-2.6 billion euros last month, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 1.1-1.3 billion.

Nine-month EBITDA increased 20.4% to 1.8 billion euros and EBIT was up 33.4% at 858 million euros.

Higher freights rates helped profitability, rising 2% to $1,097 per twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU) in the nine months.

This trend partly results from tight supply.

The world's idle fleet numerically represents 1.8% of total tonnage but in practice is "virtually zero," Habben Jansen said.

Despite favorable profit numbers and strict cost management, he warned of demand falls further ahead as fallout from the pandemic will leave a lasting imprint on the global economy.

"There is bound to be some sort of a weaker period in 2021 but we don't know how big the dent will be," he said.

($1 = 0.8470 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Mark Potter)

Related News

P-O Sverlinger, CEO, MMT Group (Photo: Credit MMT)

MMT Appoints Sverlinger CEO

 The new 65-ton twin-lift capacity STS cranes can accommodate the latest generation of Ultra-Large Container Ships (ULCS) of 24,000+ TEU capacity, with a 70-meter reach and a 52-meter height. Photo Courtesy: Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) / ZPMC.

New ZPMC Cranes Power Container Expansion at Saudi Arabia's RSGT Terminal

 Visakhapatnam port is a second largest port by cargo handled in India. (Image Credit: AdobeStock / © SNEHIT)

India's Ports on Alert for 'Underwater' Attacks

 © Igor Strukov / Adobe Stock

Port Strikes Delay Grain Loadings in Argentina

SMM Goes Digital: World's Largest Shipbuilding, Ship Tech Expo Scuttles Plans for Hybrid Event

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int