marine link image
Subscribe
Search

Hapag-Lloyd Earnings Down from Last Year

March 26, 2026

Source: Hapag-Lloyd
Source: Hapag-Lloyd

Hapag-Lloyd has published its annual report for the 2025 fiscal year, announcing that the group EBITDA stood at $3.6 billion (EUR 3.2 billion) and profits at $1.0 billion (EUR 0.9 billion).

The result was at the upper end of the earnings forecast, but below the previous year, particularly owing to lower freight rates and higher operational costs.

“2025 was a good year for Hapag-Lloyd with solid results. We have grown our volumes and outperformed the market. Our Gemini network delivered 90% schedule reliability and customer satisfaction reached another record high. We invested significantly in fleet efficiency and modernization to further decarbonize our operations. Additionally, our growing terminals portfolio increasingly contributed to the success of our liner business,” said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd AG.

In the Liner Shipping segment, revenues increased to $20.6 billion (EUR 18.3 billion) in 2025. EBITDA declined to $3.5 billion (EUR 3.1 billion) and EBIT to $1.0 billion (EUR 0.9 billion). While transport volumes rose by 8% to 13.5 million TEU, backed by the successful implementation of the Gemini network, the average freight rate was down 8% to 1,376 USD/TEU due to growing capacity and increasing trade imbalances.

Higher costs resulting from operational disruptions caused by new tariff policies, ongoing security tensions in the Red Sea, start-up expenses for the Gemini Network, and port congestion had a negative earnings impact.

However, Gemini related cost savings started kicking in during the second half of 2025 and will be fully realized in 2026. One-time non-cash effects in the fourth quarter had a positive impact.

The Terminal & Infrastructure segment increased revenues to $514 million (EUR 455 million) in 2025, due to the acquisition and ramp-up of new terminals as well as strong growth in throughput as a result of rising synergies with the liner business. At $152 million (EUR 134 million), EBITDA was on the level of the prior year while EBIT declined to $66 million (EUR 58 million), owing to operational challenges and segment ramp-up costs.

For 2026, the Executive Board expects the group EBITDA to be in the range of $1.1 to 3.1 billion (EUR 0.9 to 2.6 billion) and the group EBIT to be in the range of $-1.5 to 0.5 billion (EUR -1.3 to 0.4 billion). This outlook remains subject to considerable uncertainty due to the highly volatile development of freight rates and the conflict in the Middle East.

“At the beginning of 2026, adverse weather conditions weighed on our performance and the conflict in the Middle East is now causing considerable network disruptions and sharply increasing operational costs. Against this backdrop, we expect earnings in 2026 to be lower than in 2025. We will leverage increasing synergies from our Gemini network and accelerate our cost savings initiatives to counter these headwinds. 

"Our customers can rest assured that we will do everything in our power to keep their supply chains intact. At the same time, we will maintain our growth trajectory by expanding our terminals portfolio under the Hanseatic Global Terminals brand and working decisively toward a successful completion of our merger agreement with ZIM,” said Jansen.

Shipbuilding Cargo Container Shipping

Related Logistics News

© christian42 / Adobe Stock

Iran War Hits Natural Gas Harder than Oil
© Adobe Stock/Kosal

Sugar Futures Fall as Oil Prices Slump
Source: Port of Oakland

Port of Oakland: Exports Continue to Outperform Imports
© Adobe Stock/Elena

Argentina Grain Exports Rise From Strong Harvest
© Adobe Stock/Darunrat

Tanker Bound for Cuba with Fuel Cargo Diverts to Trinidad
Copyright spiritofamerica / AdobeStock

Industry Bodies Raise Concerns about Jones Act Waiver

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal
marine link image

Sponsored

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

BIMCO: 130 Container Ships Stranded in Persian Gulf

BIMCO: 130 Container Ships Stranded in Persian Gulf

Hapag-Lloyd Earnings Down from Last Year

Hapag-Lloyd Earnings Down from Last Year

Transneft Looks to Redirect Oil From Attacked Baltic Ports

Transneft Looks to Redirect Oil From Attacked Baltic Ports

Hapag-Lloyd Incurs Significant Weekly Costs Due to Ongoing Middle East Conflict

Hapag-Lloyd Incurs Significant Weekly Costs Due to Ongoing Middle East Conflict

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Italian tax police search multiple office in IT contract probe
US House committees pass sweeping aviation safety regulations
Fuel costs are increasing, so airlines are reducing their prices and cutting back on their outlook.