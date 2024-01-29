Hakim Wins Feadship Young Designer Award

Pradipta R. Hakim of Indonesia captured the 2024 Young Designer of the Year (YDOY) Award with his concept yacht Blueminance. This is Feadship’s first time as the official sponsor of YDOY, a program that fosters creativity and excellence within the yacht design community. The award was announced as part of the Boat International Design & Innovation Awards event in Kitzbühel, Austria.

The award is recognized as a platform for young, aspiring designers to showcase their skills and gain recognition within the superyacht industry.

“At Feadship, we firmly believe in nurturing aspiring talent and fostering a culture of attainable innovation in yacht design. This collaboration with BOAT International Media allows us to share our profound passion and extensive expertise with the next generation of designers,” said Farouk Nefzi, Chief Marketing Officer at Feadship.

This year the entrants, all of whom must be under 28 years of age, were asked to imagine themselves as junior designers working for Studio De Voogt, Feadship’s design division. Their assignment was to develop a superyacht concept design as might be shown at Feadship’s yacht show displays. The brief required the concepts to be futuristic, include environmental innovations, make use of current and ‘near-future’ technology, and show a comprehensive, workable deck layout. The yacht’s length was up to the designer. Contestants also had to render their interior design concept, anticipating how owners' onboard lifestyles might evolve in the future.

The jury of 12 superyacht design professionals narrowed the 26 entrants to six finalists before meeting for a day-long discussion and decision. Jury Chairman Roger Lean-Vercoe said Hakim’s “well-presented design showed strong, innovative and attractive lines, which were accompanied by an extremely well-drawn general arrangement plan and an appealing interior design.”

Tanno Weeda, Studio De Voogt’s Head of Design, notes that Hakim’s presentation, “immediately made me curious and would like to know more about it. He presented good substantiation for his concept. I believe it is a buildable, Feadship-worthy design.”

An enthusiastic supporter of Feadship’s decision to partner with Boat International Media for the seventeenth edition of the YDOY program, Weeda added, “It is important that young talents can develop within the yachting industry and are informed of new technology. We want to encourage a generation of open-minded, new people who are not yet in a design straitjacket to join and excel in the yachting industry.”

Winner Pradipta R. Hakim is a student at Indonesia’s Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology, a public university located in Surabaya, East Java, with a strong emphasis on science, engineering, and innovation, especially areas that support industry and the maritime sector. In addition to opportunities throughout the year to visit Feadship and superyacht shows, Hakim also wins a cash prize of €3,000 to help further his career goals.

