H2Shore: Port of Aberdeen and Subsea 7 to Explore Feasibility of Subsea Hydrogen Storage

May 30, 2023

Credit: Port of Aberdeen

Port of Aberdeen and Subsea 7 have secured a grant of £150,000 from the Scottish Government to investigate the feasibility of storing hydrogen underwater at the new Aberdeen South Harbour.

The 'H2Shore - Hydrogen coastal storage and distribution' project will conduct thorough engineering analyses to determine the most effective technological approach and identify an appropriate offshore location. Additionally, the project will develop an outline business case.

Energy consultancy firm, Xodus, is tasked with scrutinizing the necessary distribution and bunkering requirements, focusing on equipment, processes, and operating procedures.

This study is among 32 projects to receive funding from the Hydrogen Innovation Scheme, a program dedicated to fostering innovation in renewable hydrogen production, storage, and distribution.

"Hydrogen is a versatile energy carrier with significant potential in the global renewable energy transition. It can be stored, transferred directly or converted back to electricity or heat. Subsea7 has developed a modular and scalable subsea hydrogen storage solution, where several units can be connected together, with a storage capacity of 15 tons of hydrogen per unit. It allows the storage of renewable and low-carbon hydrogen supplied from various sources onshore and offshore, and its delivery to various points and users," Subsea 7 said.

Marlene Mitchell, Commercial Manager, Port of Aberdeen, said: "Securing Scottish Government funding for our H2Shore project is a significant achievement. Ports have a pivotal role in the transition to hydrogen technologies, contributing to the journey towards net zero emissions and serving as crucial infrastructure for hydrogen transport and trade. This initiative is one of many promising opportunities we're exploring to position Port of Aberdeen at the forefront of Scotland's burgeoning hydrogen economy."
 
Stian Sande, Group Strategy Director Energy Transition, Subsea7, said: “We are delighted to be working with Port of Aberdeen on this innovative hydrogen storage project. We are looking forward to exploring and evaluating suitable concepts with the goal of enabling and accelerating offshore hydrogen production, storage and infrastructure. As a global leader in delivering complex energy projects, we continue to work with our partners and clients to make the energy transition possible.”

