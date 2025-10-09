Exploring the Evolution of Ship Management at Maritime Cyprus 2025

The “Maritime Cyprus 2025” Conference featured a panel discussion, titled “Safeguarding Shipowners in a Rapidly Changing Environment”, organized by the Cyprus Shipping Chamber.

Speakers included:

Mark O’Neil (Columbia Group)

(Columbia Group) Sebastian von Hardenberg (Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement)

(Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement) Dieter Rohdenburg (InterMaritime Shipmanagement) and

(InterMaritime Shipmanagement) and Jan Meyering (Marlow Navigation)

Topics included decarbonization, digitalzation, ESG compliance and geopolitical uncertainty and how ship-management companies are acting as strategic partners to shipowners, safeguarding assets, ensuring crew safety and wellbeing, enhancing operational resilience and strengthening competitiveness.

O’Neil highlighted that shipmanagement is undergoing a major transformation, requiring new operational and service models. “We need to rethink how we work with shipowners, building closer partnerships through integrated service platforms that truly add value” he said. Emphasizing the human element, he added, “Our people, both at sea and ashore, are our most important asset. Seafaring remains a great career opportunity and we must continue investing in lifelong training, education and wellbeing.” He also stressed the importance of exploiting the social media for raising public awareness as a means to promoting both a career at sea and employment opportunities ashore preserving as such, a “people at the forefront” culture.

Rohdenburg noted that ship managers face increasing challenges, from decarbonisation and regulatory compliance to workforce skills. He said that: “There are many complex issues discussed at IMO level, from STCW revisions to seafarer criminalization to protectionism measures and it is vital we shape policies together within our industry bodies to protect shipowners’ interests”. He therefore, stressed that the relationship between managers and shipowners is key to addressing these challenges.

Complementing this, Von Hardenberg underlined the importance of a client-focused approach. “Everything starts with the customer: understanding their goals, ensuring safe and efficient operations and providing competent crew remain our top priorities,” he said. “We must work collectively through industry associations to tackle fragmentation and pursue our common goals without losing track of our role as shipmanagers, which is non-other than assisting owners to navigate the regulations landscape.” He also stressed the importance of offering competitive packages so as to attract and retain the so much needed seagoing workforce.

Finally, Meyering expressed the view that, due to the fact that the shipping industry is ever more challenged by increasingly demanding performance requirements, performance-based relationships between ship owners and managers create a win-win situation as owners gain a competitive advantage through more aligned interests, while ship managers obtain rewards for their performance. He also pointed to the need for flexibility in the sense that, “Shipping must remain adaptable, ready to support shipowners and crews globally, as the industry evolves.” He therefore, referred to the importance on focusing on crew development and adaptability. “Seafarers are the key to our future. We must offer them real career paths, more training and ensure their wellbeing,” he said.