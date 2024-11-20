Subscribe
Search

Gutheil named interim Cleveland Port Leader

November 20, 2024

Port of Cleveland (c) Henryk Sadura / Adobestock
Port of Cleveland (c) Henryk Sadura / Adobestock

David Gutheil has been appointed as the interim leader for the Port of Cleveland, set to take over in January following the departure of Will Friedman who is stepping down from his role at the end of this year.

“We are fortunate to have someone as experienced and trusted as Dave ready to step in,” said J. Stefan Holmes, Port board chair. “As we announced when Will shared his decision to move on, the board is committed to finding a successor with experience in maritime transportation, development finance and economic development. As we look for a permanent successor, we are fully confident in the guiding hands of Dave.”

Holmes said the board will be engaging a search committee for the permanent successor.

Gutheil has been with the Port of Cleveland more than 14 years, most recently as Chief Commercial Officer, a position he was named to in March 2018.  In this role, he has led all operational and business development functions of the Port’s maritime division, including management of tenant and client relationships, overseeing strategic planning and driving cargo development initiatives.

He has played an integral role in various high profile projects, including securing over $90 million of infrastructure upgrades at the general cargo and bulk terminals, which have increased efficiency of cargo movements in and out of the Port by more than 35%. He has also developed new cruise vessel business for the Port and developed strategic alliances with partners such as OmniTrax, which has increased rail activity and efficiencies at the general cargo terminal, and Logistec USA, which operates the Port’s bulk and general cargo terminals.

Gutheil previously was the Port’s Vice President, Maritime and Logistics. He led development of the Cleveland-Europe Express, the first container service at the Port and a Great Lakes game changer.

“I am honored by the Board’s trust in me,” said Gutheil. “Our commitment to our community and business partners remains strong, and I look forward to supporting the Port’s continued growth and positive impact on the region, including the bold initiatives started under Will Friedman.”

In October, Friedman announced his decision to step down from his role following the expiration of his contract. His departure marks the end of a successful 14-year tenure during which the Port expanded its impact on regional economic development, environmental stewardship and infrastructure investment.

Ports Ports and Logistics Green Ports

Related Logistics News

Port Albany_RHendrick (c) Port of Albany

Albany Port CEO Elected Vice Chair at National Ports...
Port of Charleston (c) Nataliya Hora / Adobestock

SC Ports: Box Volume Steady, Rail Expands
(Credit: NYK Group)

Japan’s First LNG Bunkering Vessel Marks Milestone
Source: ESPO

Port of Sevilla Wins the ESPO Award 2024
Port of montreal (c) 4kclips / Adobestock

Montreal Port Employers Threaten Shutdown
Suez Canal Shipping CREDIT Adobestock Hladchenko Viktor

Suez Canal Looks to Expand

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

New Zealand Delays Restart of Live Export Trade

New Zealand Delays Restart of Live Export Trade

Gutheil named interim Cleveland Port Leader

Gutheil named interim Cleveland Port Leader

Danish Navy Shadows Chinese Ship after Cable Breaches

Danish Navy Shadows Chinese Ship after Cable Breaches

Karin Orsel wins IMO Gender Equality Award

Karin Orsel wins IMO Gender Equality Award

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

TIMELINE-The Russian attacks that have actually pounded Ukraine's power centers
Bomb cyclone pounds Northwest United States, leaving 600,000 without power
Wall Street Journal - Nov 21