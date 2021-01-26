28824 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

January 26, 2021

Gunvor Founder Raises Stake, Expands Board

© Altin Osmanaj / Adobe Stock

© Altin Osmanaj / Adobe Stock

Trading house Gunvor's founder Torbjorn Tornqvist has increased his stake in the firm after a bumper profit year as he bought out some leaving partners and expanded the board to bring in a new generation of managers.

The company said Tornqvist, Gunvor's chairman, had raised his stake to 86.9% as of Dec 31, 2020, from 80.01% as of Dec 31, 2019.

"It is a standard annual fluctuation based on staff turnover," a Gunvor spokesman said. The remaining shares are held by Gunvor employees.

Trading houses in 2020 benefited from energy market volatility. Rival Trafigura reported an almost two-fold jump in profits to $1.6 billion.

Gunvor has yet to report results for 2020.

In 2019, it reported net profit of $381 million, which means that even during a modest year, Tornqvist's share of net profit exceeded $300 million.

While most trading houses, including Vitol, Glencore and Trafigura, have gone through a transition of power from founders to a next generation of leaders, Tornqvist has run Gunvor since its inception in 2000.

Gunvor did not say how many shareholders departed, but that, over the last year, the executive board has been expanded to 11 members from 7 previously. All board members are shareholders in Gunvor.

The spokesman said the board expansion reflected the growing role of U.S. trading operations and increased trading in liquefied natural gas.

"This composition better reflects the company’s key regions, desks and priorities," the spokesman said. "This is part of ongoing work to strengthen corporate governance and broaden the decision-making base".

New board members include U.S. managing director David Garza, the head of U.S. gasoline trading Dmitri Sinenko, legal and compliance head Jean-Baptiste Leclercq, the head of accounting, credit, risk and tax Benjamin Wasem and co-head of LNG Kalpesh Patel.

Gunvor has become the world's biggest trader in LNG and has built from scratch a North American desk with 120 employees.


(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by David Evans and Barbara Lewis)

Related News

Massive Benefits in Reducing Ship Speeds

 (Photo: JAXPORT)

JAXPORT Adds Berthing Space at Blount Island

 © sedsembak / Adobe Stock

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

 “Shipowners can use the digital tools available to take actions to reduce emissions. The add-on, of course, is you will have more profit and will be more attractive in the market for charterers and other types of customers," said Arild Risholm Saether, NAVTOR’s head of business development.

Managing Risk: Shipowners Not Meeting Emission Regs Face a Big Business Risk

 © HENRY / Adobe Stock

Port Milwaukee Cargo Volumes Rise in 2020

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int