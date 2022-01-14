SMS Group investment pays off with "Record Breaking" 2021

As COVID continues to create business hurdles globally, the SMS Group, based within the Port of Southampton in the UK, announced that it has recorded its busiest year in company history.

Traditionally a ship repairer, SMS Group invested in a team of industry professionals to establish, develop and deliver in the challenging interior outfit and marine refurbishment sector within the cruise industry – and 2021 was the defining year.

Dan Lockyer, who heads up the team, said: “2021 was our year. It’s the fourth year on this journey, and ironically the 22nd year that I’ve been in this industry. On the back of the Covid hiatus, and the industry restarting, we’ve achieved some phenomenal milestones.”

The company has completed cruise refit projects across Europe, and currently has an additional three superyacht projects ‘live’ and four cruise projects under contract and in the planning/pre-deployment stages.

The SMS Group, with a history stretching back to 1958, employs more than 150 people and is based at Western Docks in Southampton, UK.

It also has sites in Glasgow, Lowestoft, Dover, Portsmouth, Poole, Bristol and Plymouth in the UK.