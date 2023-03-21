Subscribe
Great Lakes Reports $138.8 Million in New Dredging Contracts

March 21, 2023

(File photo: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation, the largest provider of dredging services in the United States, announced the receipt of several major dredging awards totaling $138.8 million.

The awarded work includes Trujillo Alto Design and Build for the Lago Loiza (Carraízo) Dredging Project (Maintenance, Puerto Rico, $93.1 million); Townsends Inlet to Cape May Inlet Project (Coastal Protection, New Jersey, $28.8 million); Palm Beach Harbor Maintenance Dredging Project (Maintenance, Florida, $11.0 million); and South Boca Raton Beach Renourishment Project (Coastal Protection, Florida, $5.9 million).

The Trujillo Alto Design and Build for the Lago Loiza (Carraízo) Dredging Project includes dredging in the reservoir area, preparation and construction of the work area, and storage and handling of materials. The project also includes the preparation and rehabilitation of disposal areas for the extracted sediments, installation of sediment pumping pipes from the dredging area in the reservoir to the disposal areas of dams, and the management of dredged sediments in the dike area and disposal of clariﬁed water back to the reservoir. The dredging of the Carraízo reservoir, which is located in the Río Grande de Loíza, is the largest source of drinking water supply for the area. This project will benefit approximately 171,387 families in the Municipalities of San Juan, Trujillo Alto. The client on this project is the Puerto Rico Aqueduct & Sewer Authority (PRASA) and is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Work is expected to commence in the Spring of 2023 with estimated completion in the Spring of 2025.

The Townsends Inlet to Cape May Inlet Project, awarded in December of 2022, consists of beachfill placement along the Atlantic Ocean coastline in the Boroughs of Avalon and Stone Harbor, New Jersey to restore beaches and protect the shoreline. The client on this project is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia District and is federally funded. Work is expected to complete in the Spring of 2023.

The Palm Beach Harbor Maintenance Dredging Project entails dredging material from the entrance channel and settlement basin and beneficially placing material on the adjacent beach. The client on this project is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and is federally funded. Work was started and completed in the first quarter of 2023.

The South Boca Raton Beach Renourishment Project entails the placement of sand along the beach beginning at the Boca Raton Inlet and extending to the Palm Beach County border as well as open options for beach renourishment at Hillsboro and Deerfield beaches. The client on this project is South Boca Raton and is locally funded. Work is expected to complete in the Spring of 2023.

Dave Johanson, Senior Vice President, Project Acquisitions and Operations for Great Lakes, said, “Great Lakes is pleased to add the above projects to our backlog of coastal protection and maintenance dredging projects. We continue to see severe weather batter our coasts, so there is a great need for the above listed projects and similar projects to continue to support the overall improvement and resiliency of our country's environment, coastlines and infrastructure.”

