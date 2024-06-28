Subscribe
Search

Construction of Germany's First Land-based LNG Terminal Starts

June 28, 2024

(Image: Hanseatic Energy Hub)
(Image: Hanseatic Energy Hub)

The construction of Germany's first land-based liquefied national gas (LNG) terminal at the inland port of Stade kicked off on Friday with the goal of starting operation in 2027, said the project firm Hanseatic Energy Hub (HEH).

The project on the river Elbe is part of Germany's broader efforts to diversify its energy sources after a sudden drop of Russian gas imports following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The terminal will include two LNG tanks with capacity of 240,000 cubic metres each and will be ammonia-ready as Germany and its neighbours aim to replace gas with green hydrogen and its derivatives in the future to cut carbon-dioxide emissions.

"After six years of planning and permitting, the construction phase now begins," HEH Chief Executive Jan Themlitz said in a statement.

Czech utility CEZ, Germany's utility EnBW and importer SEFE have committed themselves as buyers of 90% Stade's annual volume capacity of 13.3 billion cubic metres.

HEH said all customers have the option to switch their contracts to hydrogen-based energy sources, such as ammonia, in the future.

Spanish gas grid operator Enagas will assume the terminal's operational responsibility, HEH added.

A first floating regasification vessel (FSRU) arrived at Stade for test operations in March, which along with three others working at Wilhelmshaven, Brunsbuettel and Lubmin will be used for the regasification of LNG imports up until 2027.


(Reuters - Reporting by Riham Alkousaa)

Ports LNG Europe Infrastructure Terminals Port Development Liquid Bulk

Related Logistics News

(Photo: Cavotec)

MoorMaster System Installed at DP World San Antonio
(Photo: Konecranes)

Intergis Orders New Mobile Harbor Crane
© Pulsar Imagens / Adobe Stock

Fire Suspends Sugar Loading at Tiplam Terminal in Brazil's...
© Wojciech Wrzesień / Adobe Stock

EU Sanctions Target Russian Gas for the First Time
(Photo: NYSERDA)

Construction Begins at South Brooklyn Marine Terminal
© Zerophoto / Adobe Stock

Cambodia Set to Break Ground on Contentious Techo Funan...

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

Preparing for Floating Wind – Leveraging the Oil & Gas Supply Chain

Preparing for Floating Wind – Leveraging the Oil & Gas Supply Chain

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

Construction of Germany's First Land-based LNG Terminal Starts

Construction of Germany's First Land-based LNG Terminal Starts

MoorMaster System Installed at DP World San Antonio

MoorMaster System Installed at DP World San Antonio

ASRY IT Manager Honored as AI Leader

ASRY IT Manager Honored as AI Leader

Preparing for Floating Wind – Leveraging the Oil & Gas Supply Chain

Preparing for Floating Wind – Leveraging the Oil & Gas Supply Chain

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News