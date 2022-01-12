Great Lakes Limestone Trade Up 11% in 2021

Shipments of limestone on the Great Lakes totaled 29.5 million tons in 2021, an increase of 11% compared to 2020, according to trade group the Lake Carriers’ Association (LCA). 2021’s loadings were also 4.8% above the trade’s five-year average.

Loadings from U.S. quarries totaled 23.5 million tons, an increase of 11.4% compared to 2020. Shipments from U.S. quarries were also above their five-year average by 2.4%.

Shipments from Canadian quarries totaled 6 million tons, an increase of 9.3% compared to the prior year, and 15.2% better than their five-year average.